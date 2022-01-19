Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Drops By 36.4%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IPOF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 179,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,538. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

