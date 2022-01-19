Short Interest in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Grows By 20.5%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 863,100 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE SQZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.