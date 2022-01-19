Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Rises By 27.6%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Shares of EHGRF stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

