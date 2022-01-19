Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Expands By 55.3%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.32. Topcon has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

