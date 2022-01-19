Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expands By 31.6%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

USB traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $57.37. 13,759,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.