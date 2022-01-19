Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Rises By 23.3%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($999.00) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 58,948 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the second quarter worth $3,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

