Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Declines By 31.9%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 276,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viveve Medical by 90.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

