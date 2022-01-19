Short Interest in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Decreases By 29.7%

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Westpac Banking stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 315,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.4509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

