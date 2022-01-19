Short Interest in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Rises By 26.3%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSM opened at $146.92 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

