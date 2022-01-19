Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 587,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 541,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.87. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 33.34%.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.