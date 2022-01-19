Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:SIFY remained flat at $$3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.
SIFY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
