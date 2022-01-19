Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SIFY remained flat at $$3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

SIFY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 7,174.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.