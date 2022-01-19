Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Signature Bank stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.36. 51,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,828. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.38. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

