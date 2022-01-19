Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Signature Bank has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years. Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $17.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank stock opened at $362.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.38. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.