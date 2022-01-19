Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.92

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 21590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,528,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after buying an additional 676,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,444,000.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

