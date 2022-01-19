Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.44.

SVM stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $612.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. Research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

