Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.25. 99,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,828. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silvergate Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

