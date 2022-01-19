Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.25. 99,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,828. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silvergate Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

