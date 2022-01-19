Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

