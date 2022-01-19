SingularityDAO (SDAO) Market Cap Hits $41.57 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $41.57 million and $2.47 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00052675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.