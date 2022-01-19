SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $141.49 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $141.49 million and $5.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

