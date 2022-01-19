Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.95. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 14,824 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on SHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

