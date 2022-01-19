Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.95. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 14,824 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on SHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
