Sittner & Nelson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. 899,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,781,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

