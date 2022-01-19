Sittner & Nelson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 22,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,107. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

