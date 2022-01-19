Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 10,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,781,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,381,000 after buying an additional 1,066,555 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,536,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,308,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 690,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,200,855. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

