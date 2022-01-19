Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 250.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. 372,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,097. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.