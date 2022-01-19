Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,431,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,493,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,836. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18.

