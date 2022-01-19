Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.96. 836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

