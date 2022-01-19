Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.80 and a 200 day moving average of $251.16. The stock has a market cap of $239.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

