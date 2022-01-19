Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.00) Per Share

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siyata Mobile in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Siyata Mobile’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

NASDAQ SYTA opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

