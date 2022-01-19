Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 12,952 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,877 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

