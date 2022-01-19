Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,046 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONEM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

