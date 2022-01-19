Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $712,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in eXp World were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 421,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,643. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

EXPI stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

