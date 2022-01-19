Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.