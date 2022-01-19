Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,017 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.20% of AxoGen worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AxoGen by 38.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 266.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AxoGen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

