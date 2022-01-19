Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Skillz posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skillz by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 196,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skillz by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,848,000 after buying an additional 69,191 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

