Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.90 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

