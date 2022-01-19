Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Down 5.1%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 975,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smart Share Global from $4.40 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

