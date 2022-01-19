Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Smartsheet worth $34,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMAR opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,185 shares of company stock worth $18,739,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

