SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

