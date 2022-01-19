Sonoco Products Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sonoco Products in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SON. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

