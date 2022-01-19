Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.22

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 4822880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

