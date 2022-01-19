Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Shares Down 0.6%

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

About Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

