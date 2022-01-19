SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1,623.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after acquiring an additional 567,605 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 526,797 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,667,000 after acquiring an additional 321,716 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after acquiring an additional 260,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

