SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Boosted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $94.21 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

