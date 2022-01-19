SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 18,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 592,427 shares.The stock last traded at $129.42 and had previously closed at $129.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

