Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.60. The company had a trading volume of 168,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,840. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

