Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 35,994 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after acquiring an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

