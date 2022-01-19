Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases Shares of 7,970 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. 841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $55.91.

