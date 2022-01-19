Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 17,983 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,983 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,196. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

