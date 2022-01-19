Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 385 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 575,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,496,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $259.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.21. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

